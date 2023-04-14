Alia Bhatt celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Superstar Alia Bhatt shares unseen yet romantic pictures with her one and only Ranbir Kapoor as the pair mark 1 year of togetherness.

The two live a happy life and are doting parents to Raha.

Well taking to Instagram, the Heart of Stone actress treated her followers to some captivating clicks, especially one from her wedding and captioned, "happy day."

While the first shot showcased a glimpse from her haldi ceremony the second was of the Wake Up Sid star's romantic proposal in Africa and the third features a monochrome photo from a party.

At their haldi shenanigans Ranbir had his arms around his lover as he applied haldi on her and this was an epic sight to see.

At the Koffee with Karan show the Gangubai Kathiawadi star opened up about her most cherished proposal.

"In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it."

"We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara."







