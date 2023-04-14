Pooja Hegde denies dating Salman Khan: "I'm single"

Indian actress Pooja Hegde breaks her silence on dating Salman Khan.

Khan and Pooja are both starring in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in lead roles and their much in love on screen pairing became the talk of the town.

This led to rife speculations that the two might be going romantically strong in real life.

Things gained heat even more after the Ek Tha Tiger actor attended Pooja's brother Rishab's wedding.

After days of sparking confusion, the Radhe Shyam actress finally spoke on the matter.

She said, "I am not in a relationship with Salman. I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single."

"I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now."



Pooja continued, "I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?"

Although she had a great experience working with Khan there is nothing really brewing between them and are just fellow workers.







