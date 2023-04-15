Malaika Arora turns photographer for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Berlin

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are on a trip to Berlin, Germany and there the latter clicks epic pictures of him.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor poses on the streets of the rainy city with an umbrella and is enjoying every inch of his vacay.

Besides being the selfie duo in lifts, the couple have been soaking in the sights around Berlin.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a carousel of shots highlighting how beautifully they were captured and captioned, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!"





Berlin has so much to offer and both are shopping, exploring and eating lavish food but do not forget to check in on their acts of PDA every now and then.

They will surely kill it with their intimacy and love this time.











