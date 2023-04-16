Sajal Aly shares her never-ending love for Sridevi:''She was like my mother"

Actress Sajal Aly opens up about her bond with late Sridevi!

The two were chosen to work together on the sets of Mom and Aly essayed the role of Sridevi's daughter in it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress revealed she misses Sridevi, "I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very soon unfortunately. I have never really talked about her and my relationship. But I have to say that it is really unfortunate that we as artists get stuck in the tensions between both countries. Humara kaam suffer karta hai. When I worked in Bollywood, I got a lot of love and respect, which is close to my heart till date."

She further added, "She was like my mother. It was not just a work relationship that we had. It was something more than that. She met my mother when she came to India when I was shooting Mom. Before the release of the film, my mother left us and then after a few months, Sridevi ji really left us."

"It was a very emotional bond, We used to talk on phone for hours, where she used to guide me just like her daughter. I really miss her."

Aly would love to work in India again hoping rising tensions between both countries are put to rest.