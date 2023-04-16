Ajay Devgn dotes on his son Yug: See

Ajay Devgn is a lovely dad and his latest social media post is evidence

Actor Ajay Devgn cherishes his precious cuddle time with son Yug Devgn, over the weekend.

The actor exudes 'baap-beta moments' and fans absolutely love it.

Taking to Instagram, the Runway 34 star proved he is a lovely dad as he posted a couple of photos.





He added a cute caption, "The best part of any day is this…Won’t trade these baap-beta (father-son) moments for anything in the world."

Fans of the actor then immediately reacted. One wrote, "Ya, cute pics," while another wished them, " Salamat rahain."

Ajay and Kajol share two kids, Nysa and Yug Devgn.











