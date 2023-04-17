Rhea Chakraborty makes comeback to acting with 'Roadies'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is making small screen return after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's entire death case.

She will be seen in the19th season of MTV reality series Roadies and is more than thrilled to be a part of it.

Rhea will be playing role of a gang leader, the plot hinting at danger and crime.

The 30 year old auditioned for her role in Roadies- Karm ya Kaand at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.





Taking to Instagram the star did drop insights into her audition experience as she set foot in style at the venue and captioned, "Dilli."

The actors life took a bad turn after she was accused of being involved in late Sushant's suicide and was in and out of jail mostly due to which her career went on a constant hold.