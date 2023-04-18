Sonam Kapoor steps out with 'handsome date' Anand Ahuja for Apple store inauguration

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja set major couple goals as they meet Apple CEO Tim Cook at an event in Mumbai.

Tim landed in India to launch the first-ever Apple retail store in the country.

The Neerja starlet took to her Instagram space and shared a bunch of pictures posing with her hubby.





She was decked in grey for the day while Ahuja donned a navy blue tee.

Sonam penned the cutest caption, "My handsome date who is one of the biggest supporters of creative talent and innovation. He feels they always go hand and hand. It requires wonderful imagination to create anything new in the arts, engineering or science. We all are creators."

Anil Kapoor's daughter also shared some solo shots of herself.







