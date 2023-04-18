Raghav Juyal addressed dating speculations with Shehnaaz Gill

Indian actor Raghav Juyal, who is rumored to be in a relationship with the Bigg Boss famed star Shehnaaz Gill, denies dating the actress.

Juyal wants to focus on his work to go ahead in life and does not have the time for 'affairs' and 'linkups'.

In a chat with DNA, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor revealed, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don't reach me. I don't know whether they're true or false, and until I see and hear it myself, I won't believe it)."

He further adds, "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ko."

Juyal seems to be the first Indian celebrity to not seek for love.