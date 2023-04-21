Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to wed in October

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's wedding appears to be very soon.

The two first sparked relationship rumors as they stepped out multiple times for dinner dates and lunches, even colour-coordinated outfits at one point.

Not only this she was even sighted outside designer Manish Malhotra's residence, which led people to think that she was there to finalize her bridal dress.

A source suggests, "Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year."

Chopra is quite dedicated to her work and is currently not in the rush to get hitched so October seems to be the ideal date.











