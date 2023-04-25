Samantha Ruth Prabhu aced her studies; academic report card leaks

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's class 10th report card goes viral for all the right reasons.

The star is not only a great actress but also a brilliant student and so has become the most admirable.

A fan had recently shared the star's proud report card and lauded her for the efforts, "A topper is a topper everywhere! @Samanthaprabhu2 She aced all the roles perfectly! Be it a student, daughter, actor, activist, wife, daughter-in-law, mom (#Hash), #Sam won zillions of hearts Here’s #Sam’s progress report. @SamanthaPrabuFC @TeamSamantha_FC #Samantha.”

Samantha then retweeted the same same and as caption wrote, "Ha ha, this has surfaced again, wow!"

Yes she was a topper in school with above 80 in all subjects, 100 marks in mathematics and 90;s in others except the likes of Geography and Botany.

Her hard work and sweat really paid off in and it also reflects in her profession.

Ever since the mark sheet did rounds fans cannot keep calm.




























