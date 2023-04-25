Varun Dhawan shares a striking birthday post

Actor Varun-Dhawan, who just celebrated his 36th birthday in style, poses with wife Natasha Dalal in a fresh new post.

The actor got hitched to his long time lover and often shares updates from his married life which shows he is truly happy.

Well on Monday, the Bhediya actor took to his social media space and shared a slew of shirtless shots from the gym which he later deleted.

And then hours later, he was seen in a new avatar treating fans to his birthday celebrations and captioned, "Birthday with the best crew. Thank you for all the wishes. 36 begins."





The picture shows Natasha lovingly gazing at him while leaning on as Varun gets ready to blow the candles off from his mini birthday cake.

Other posts saw him enjoying beach vibes while the third had his friends pose for the camera.

It was a rather special day for the actor and being the most well-known face from the industry many came forward to wish him.

Malaika Arora reacts, "Happy birthday Varun" (love emoticons) and singer Armaan Malik also wrote, "Happy birthday bro " (love emoticons).



