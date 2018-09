View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that TEAM KHAN, a feature documentary about me, is having its World Premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London this Saturday 29th of September. Last few tickets are available through the Raindance website. See you there! . The film will have a wider release later this year, more details to follow soon . @novembafilms @raindancefilmfestival #teamkhanmovie #comingsoon