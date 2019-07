اقراء عزیز نے شادی کےلئے ہاں کردی

View this post on Instagram

The dress speaks for us️ @alixeeshantheaterstudio thankyou so much for all the effort and hours you’ve put into this beautiful Hand Painted cape and The Suit @shahbazshaziofficial @waqar_makeup apky liye insaan jitna boley kam hai, Apka Shukriyaaa @nidasheikhh thankyou for being there har Waqt @yasir.hussain131 last but not the least, you know You’re my MAN️