’کراس فٹ گیمز‘ میں حصہ لینے والا پہلا پاکستانی

View this post on Instagram

The highs and lows of stepping on the ultimate proving ground there is in the world of CrossFit. I got to represent my country, carry the flag, step besides some amazing athletes and humans from around the world, and brought the community together back home. For all this and much more, I’m truly grateful and thankful. I walked into the stadium with my head up high. I walked out of it with my head low though, because as an athlete I was disappointed in how I performed as it didn’t reflect all the hard work that happened prior. I failed over and over under the spotlight, and it was truly humbling. Now that I got the taste of what it’s like competing at this stage, I’m fired up like I’ve never been before. Time to get back to work. #MatrixFit #crossfitbnb #crossfitgames #crossfitgames2019 #bemorehuman