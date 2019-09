سرمد کھوسٹ کی فلم’زندگی تماشہ‘ کا ٹریلر جاری

View this post on Instagram

This is the official trailer for Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life). Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life) is an intimate portrait of a family as well as a scorching political commentary on little gods on this earth who police our private passions. For the HD version of the trailer, head on over to the link in the bio! A Khoosat Films Production. Distributed by IMGC and DC. Premiering at the Busan Film Festival 2019 Directed by @sarmadkhoosat Written by @nirmalbano Produced by @kanwalkhoosat Executive Producer: #ErfanKhoosat Featuring: #ArifHassan, #SamiyaMumtaz, @eman_suleman & @alikureshiofficial Music by @saakin.music @busanfilmfest #ZindagiTamasha #CircusofLife #KhoosatFilms #SarmadKhoosat #BusanFilmFest #PunjabiCinema #Pakistan #PakistaniCinema #nirmalbano @sundushashmi #EmanSuleman #Alikureshi @khizer_sahab @fezedi @ahmadshah078 #KanwalKhoosat @fatimahsattar @sheherzade.peerzada @olomopolomedia