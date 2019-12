علی سیٹھی ’ٹائمز اسکوائر ‘ پر چھانے کو تیار

View this post on Instagram

YASS TIMES SQUARE: guess who’s gonna be featured here on 13 screens twice a day for a full week? C’est moi, that’s who! Along with a bunch of amazing artistes who collaborated with global music force @duyun in 2019 ‍️ GO SEE IT IF YOU’RE IN NYC! Display runs twice a day (morning + evening) Dec 15-21 (you’ll see me 16 TIMES on Dec 16th!!!) #FutureTradition brought to you by Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square NYC #alisethi #duyun #timessquare #nyc #2019