ملالہ ’سال‘ اور ’دہائی‘ کی بہترین نوجوان قرار

View this post on Instagram

As we close out the #20teens, we recognize that the defining characteristic of the last 10 years has been the rise of youth activists; in many ways, @Malala Yousafzai was among the first to lead the charge. ⁣ ⁣ In 2012, when Malala was just 15 years old, an armed member of the Taliban tried to kill her for speaking out about girls' right to learn. She survived the assassination attempt and went on to become one of the most famous teenagers in the world, building a global movement to demand girls' right to an education. She cofounded the @MalalaFund, wrote a book, and at 17 years old, became the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. ⁣ ⁣ For Teen Vogue's final cover of the decade, we talked to the now 22-year-old Malala about education, healing from trauma, and why the 2020s will be defined by youth change-making (link in bio). ⁣ ⁣ : @thesamhita⁣ : @delphinediallo⁣ Stylist: @lpeopleswagner⁣ Hair: @seanchristopherfears⁣ Makeup: @fatimotisadare