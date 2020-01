شعیب خان فلم ’چھپاک‘ کا مرکزی کردار بن گئے

View this post on Instagram

After recreating this look: I have only one thing to say to all the acid attack survivors around the globe: *Glisten your face with ruby lipstick. Gather your hair to one side so the details of your face become more visible. And SMILE!* No one can maim or embarass you! Don’t hide your scars, instead, flaunt them like a superpower! You’re beautiful and you’ll always be beautiful. Acid can severely burn flesh in just 30 seconds, destroying eyelids, ears and noses and whatever comes in contact with it. It was really hard for me to look in the mirror after I recreated this look. I got to realize the pain, the trauma, all these survivors suffer from. As you all know, I’ve been a big fan of @deepikapadukone, but after this Film, My respect level for her is reaching all new heights. I love you Deepika for raising awareness on this issue through ‘Chhapaak’ and giving motivation to all these survivors to shine through their grit and determination and move forward in life! You’re my true STAR. And thank you @zartashcouture for make this shirt print for me #wontbuywontsell #acidattack #chhapaak #malti #deepikapadukone #makeuptransformation #unleashyourinnerartist #expressiveart #shoaibkhan. Thanks @glamstudio.photography for these pictures you are too good