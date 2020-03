ایان علی کا نیا البم جلد ہی سامنے آئے گا

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys ... I hope ur all having a wonderful day so far :-) I m very proud to announce that the audio of my song Earthquake that I released 5 years ago is still doing so well.My song Earthquake have had more then 30+million plays on SoundCloud & 15+ million views across on YouTube ... It’s so good to have so much love positivity I have gotten through u guys from 2009 to up till now & I pray it only continues to increase with every passing day inshaaAllah ThankYou ... There is a lot that I m workin on & is gonna be out Soon inshaaAllah. #Ayyan #ayyanearthquake