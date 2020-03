کیٹ اور ولیم کن پاکستانی خواتین سے متاثر ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

Today is #InternationalWomensDay! To mark the day we are celebrating some of the remarkable and inspiring women we have met over the last year. Clockwise from top left: 1. The women of the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, Pakistan: where staff provide children, deprived of their natural parents, with an environment which is as close as possible to a natural home, along with loving care, security, higher education and job-training. 2. Eileen Fenton MBE: Eileen was the first woman, at the age of 21, to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, and went on to train scores of first-class long distance and sprint swimmers. 3. The incredible staff at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit: their philosophy of care is to ensure women are at the centre of their service. 4. Yvonne Bernstein: Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names — The Duchess photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe earlier this year as part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. #IWD2020 #IWD