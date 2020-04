مایا علی نےسوشل میڈیا سے عارضی دوری اختیار کرلی

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, hope you’re all keeping well and doing great in quarantine. I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too Insha ALLAH. I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system. I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings. My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated. This shouldn’t end until things don’t get back on track. Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans.