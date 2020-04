قرنطینہ کے دوران سوشل میڈیا پر زیادہ فعال نہیں ہوں، فرحان سعید

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys - not been very active on social media too during this quarantine. Just used this opportunity to take rest and spend time with my family. I hope all of you are safe and staying in - this shall too pass! Let's be responsible and beat this ! #covid_19 P.s: I miss you all and can't wait to be back on stage in front of you as soon as we are through this inshAllah! In the end, do a lot of charity and start with people around you!