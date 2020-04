میرا جی نے از خود تنہائی میں بچوں سے کیا سیکھا؟

View this post on Instagram

Who says we can't learn from our children?! One lesson Corona has taught me.. Children are the leaders of the future.. we have so much to learn from them!! Enjoyed getting beat by Six years old Aliya welcome to the new world!!! #loveourkids #kidsarethefuture #changingworldSpending quality time despite quarantine at Home with family!! Our backyard is our new gym.. every member of the household contributing their share.. cleaning trimming organising and living it up!! Positive goals healthy attitudes I am learning how to play with children’s and I’m also learning how to go live sorry guys