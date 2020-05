شہریار منور کی مداحوں کو صبر کی تلقین

View this post on Instagram

I’m a firm believer of the fact that there is nothing in the world that you can’t do, if you “Intend” to do it and then focus your attention on achieving it. However sometimes thinking about it too hard can give you a headache. We want what we want and we want it now... and that’s where patience comes in. Patience has been an area I’ve always struggled with. What I’ve started doing now is, I’ve started exercising patience as if it were a muscle. Just like building any other muscle at the gym, one must start with light workouts and over the passage of time with regular sessions, you can achieve your goals and build that muscle up big and strong. Try it! Next time you’re in a queue (not sure if that’s happening any time soon) or waiting for your clothes to get done in the machine or for your food to warm up in the microwave, try to exercise it by being completely at ease and okay with waiting, knowing that it will eventually happen. Anyway, @jaffer.hasan this picture is dope ! Thanks for clicking it. @haanisharique @maria_mahesar @adnanansariofficial @rashid_gill