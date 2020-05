کترینہ گھریلو تشدد کی شکار ’فاطمہ‘ کی آواز بن گئیں

View this post on Instagram

I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard. Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds and raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , picking a name on their page, posting your image with the name you've picked, and donating via the link in their bio. I nominate @tabutiful @janhvikapoor @aliaabhatt to lend their voices and help out. #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness