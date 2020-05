میں اپنے والد سے بہت مشابہت رکھتا ہوں، عمران عباس

View this post on Instagram

While growing up I would often look at my father's pictures and wonder, will I ever be that handsome? Seeing the pictures in my hands, he would always smile and pat on my back, assuring me that I'll grow up to be his reflection. Over the years I had forgotten about this promise, but one day while rummaging through my things at home during lockdown I came across this picture again, looking at it I couldn't believe how much I resemble my dad now. I discovered he was right all along, I truly am his refection. It was so heartwarming to find these #GharMeinChuppiKhushian.