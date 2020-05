بھارتی ڈیزائنر کا محترمہ بینظیر بھٹو کو خراج عقیدت

View this post on Instagram

| {Watercolor on paper 18.2 x 22.8 cm} — Most people can remember the exact moment they heard the news of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s death. You didn’t have to be a Pakistani to feel the blow. You didn’t have to be a woman to feel the pain. Her death rocked the world... And with over a decade to her passing, all sorts of tributes to her legacy have been made. Some paint her as a great leader, others as a brave and courageous woman. — Yet it is not the politics that her legacy is limited to. For me, she will be remembered for her unapologetic attitude to womanhood. It was Benazir’s acceptance being a woman, along with an elected leader that had many in a flux. In the 1980’s, at a time when hyper masculinity was the norm for women making into a man’s world, she took on politics on her own terms.. actualising the phrase - “women can have it all” by giving birth while also being the prime minister of Pakistan. — While there was much to get inspired by, her impeccable sense of style didn’t get unnoticed. A blazer style kurta with lapels & puffy shoulders were her staple, a scarf over her head at all times and the classic rose tinted cheeks. I’d never seen before a reserved sense of power and glamour in such close parallels. — On her: Nagma aari waraq kurta paired with a Mastani cheent odhani & chakora Jhallar shawl — Illustration: @rhythmapal_ #YuhHotaToh #BenazirBhutto #ToraniIndia