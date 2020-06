مایا علی نے زوہرا شاہ کو انصاف دلوانے کیلئے آواز اٹھادی

View this post on Instagram

Just read some heart wrenching news of 8 year old Zohra, I am truly out of words. Where is this world going? Where has humanity gone? Do we not even have an ounce of humanity left in ourselves? I am literally shaking after seeing this news and imagining what her parents are going through. Was this innocent soul’s life worth less than those parrots? Zohra who was only 8 years old actually knew the meaning of freedom. I strongly condemn this brutal act by these so called “Humans”. #justiceforzohrashah so that no other family can beat or kill another angel. If we stay quiet today, we will remain silent forever.