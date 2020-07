خواتین کی مدد کیلئے پریانکا چوپڑا میدان میں آگئیں

View this post on Instagram

It has been a great privilege to be your Girl Up champion for all these years. Thank you for having me with you live today. If there is any takeaway from today, it should be... Resilience and leadership are key in the face of adversity. Invest in your peers, in your communities - but most importantly... in yourself. Use your voice... create the debate! Push the boundaries! Be bold... Starting right now. @girlupcampaign #GirlsLead20