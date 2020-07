شنیرا نے عائلہ کو کونسا چیلنج دیا؟

View this post on Instagram

I challenge you Aiyla, I challenge you to enjoy your young life, don’t waste a minute trying to grow up, live, laugh, learn, run, jump, play sport, play imaginary, be messy, be nice, be you, be happy, be artistic, roll in grass, get muddy, learn to stay clean, ride a bike, swim, catch butterfly’s and then watch them go free, stand up for yourself, stand up for others who can’t, take your time, talk, be silent, read adventure books, learn to give up eating animals and love them instead, challenge yourself, challenge other kids, be competitive but be kind, be someone’s best friend, be your own best friend, sing, dance, study, listen to music, play music, create music, eat, taste, sleep deep, sleep in, smile from your heart, cry tears, save tears, create memories, hug, cuddle, fight and argue, dream small, dream big and then grow up and be the best woman you can be! Deal?