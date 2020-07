زندگی ہمارے جذبات کا ایک مجموعہ ہے، مایا علی

View this post on Instagram

HOPE, LOVE, PAIN, STRENGTH... Life is all about the emotions which we feel or face everyday. Some people enjoy them and some try to avoid them. We feel, we break, we try and we cry but nothing is permanent. What stays forever and makes us happy, keeps us alive and gives us strength is HOPE. Hope to stand up again, hope to have another great day, hope to give yourself strength again. We always complain but we never think that what we actually want, it may not be possible for the other person. Life teaches us a lot of lessons, but we only learn what we want to. Things were great, we were busy in our lives and we were trying to please everyone, but then this pandemic situation came along, and all of a sudden things changed and started getting worst. But amidst all that going on, we always had HOPE and now look where we are, still fighting with that situation but with more strength and courage. Life is beautiful but it doesn’t always stay the same. Live every moment of yours, love yourself and always open the window of hope in your heart. It will lead you to strength and one day you will meet yourself similing, happy and with peace... #chapterthirteen