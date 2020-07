سجل کیلئے سرپرائز گفٹ اور خط

View this post on Instagram

Almost 5 months ago i sent these to Sajal's home but that time she wasn't at her home and i kept waiting for her response thru days but i accepted the fact that she was busy in her wedding preps that time and i was not offended at all but Sajal is Sajal i knew she can never ignore something sent by her fan i never let any negative vibe come near me and today finallyyyy she checked it out and i am actually so happy and so excited to tell my Papa this news because he went to her home for me and i am very thankful to him.️️️ #sajalahadmir #sajalaly #ahadrazamir #sahad