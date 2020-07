GCU یونیورسٹی کی حذیفہ کے تعلیمی اخراجات اُٹھانے کی پیشکش

View this post on Instagram

An amazing feat by 16-year-old Muhammad Huzaifa of Multan who studied in adverse circumstances, as he did a job as a juice and tea-seller, to support his family at the same time.️ In 2019 he topped in the local board Matriculation exam in Multan. This week his photo went viral and since then he has received the promise of a college education in Lahore. ️ Congratulations Huzaifa.