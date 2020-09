عدنان صدیقی کا اپنی بیٹیوں کیلئے محبت بھرا پیغام

View this post on Instagram

Dear Maryam jan & Daniya Jania, You two are growing up so fast that I really wish to either stop the time or get hold of a time machine and go back to the day you were born. Wasn't it only yesterday that you were giving me sleepless nights with your cries and it was just a moment ago you clasped your little finger in my hand, trusting me to hold you steady as you took the first steps. And look at both of you now, becoming such fine young ladies! Making Abba jan proud every day, even when you lock horns with me to assert your opinion. I know you hate me at times for disagreeing with you but it is a learning curve both of you should go through on your own. You should make your own choices—right or wrong, take your own decisions—good or bad. The only word of advice I have for you is be responsible for all that you do. I will always be there to catch you whenever you fall because life is not a smooth sailing. It would, however, be your own journey. I'll be the wind beneath your wings, the flight will be yours. I will watch you from the shadows, you will celebrate life. Happy Daughter's Day! Love, Abba.