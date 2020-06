عدنان صدیقی ایک کے بعد ایک قریبی کی اچانک موت پر افسردہ

View this post on Instagram

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un” . . Lala’ as we fondly called him, was a father figure to me and my siblings. I recall from the age of 3 or 4 I had always seen him around at home until a couple of years back when he retired. He was appointed as a guard at my place but soon he became family. My earliest memories of learning how to read namaz, keeping my first roza, going to buy snacks with him, he used to come on his bicycle to pick me and one of my sisters from school and these are a few that will always warm my heart. I remember we used to take permission from him to step out. Even if my parents had given permission, Lala’s nod was a must and he would accompany me and my sisters where ever we went. A couple of days back I spoke to him via video call when his family informed me that he’s gone quiet from 10 days. Didn’t even know that would be my last call to him. I hadn’t really processed the death of my close friend and brother Wajid and today Lala left me too. Don’t even know how to process the grief of losing my loved ones, one after another.... I don’t think I can take it anymore, feel numb and lost and shattered. May his soul in peace and may he get the highest place in Jannah. Aameen. Love you Lala, love you forever. Thank you for making me the person I am today. You’ll be missed always