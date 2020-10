ملالہ یوسفزئی کی کہانی نے آبدیدہ کردیا تھا: ٹوئنکل کھنا

View this post on Instagram

“I was in my chemistry class and my school’s deputy headmistress came to call me, and she calls you when you’re in trouble, so I thought, ‘what have I done?' She took me outside and said, ‘Malala, you’ve won the Nobel Peace Prize,’" says Malala Yousafzai as she describes to Twinkle Khanna the moment she found out that she had been awarded with this prestigious honour. In a candid conversation during #TweakSummit 2020, @malala talks to @twinklerkhanna about the day that changed her life, what she does to wind down, and a whole lot more. To read about the highlights from the conversation, click on linkin.bio/tweakindia in the page description and then tap on the corresponding image.