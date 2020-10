ثنا جاوید کیلئے جان کون دے سکتا ہے؟

View this post on Instagram

Crime partners for life when we started off as kids. Doing prank calls for fun. Calling each other for school/college fights. I imagined myself as your guardian. I still can give my life for you️ but now you're a grown up lady with a stronger guardian than i ever was and im proud to say that when i passed on that imaginary mantle i knew it was passing down to someone who'll take that responsibility better than anyone else @umairjaswalofficial. We'll be parting ways very soon now i will miss you but that doesn't mean I'll ever stop loving you @sanajaved.official