مایا علی کا اپنے مرحوم والد کیلئےجذباتی پیغام

It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always. I miss you baba jan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down. You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be. I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back. Please recite Surah Fateha for my baba..