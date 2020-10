مایا علی کو کس کتاب نے متاثر کیا؟

View this post on Instagram

“If you seek Him, God can raise you up, and replace the darkness of the ocean, with the light of His Sun.” ― Yasmin Mogahed. This book has helped me in many ways, it’s helped me discover things which I hadn’t yet discovered. It’s been such an amazing read. No matter what happens, we should always have faith in ALLAH, when something is taken from us, it is replaced with something even better... #reclaimyourheart