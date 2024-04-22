5 Netflix documentaries to watch on World Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide on April 22 to express support for environmental protection and highlight the impact of climatic changes on our planet.
The day serves as a reminder of the importance of our planet and the need to take action to preserve and protect its natural resources.
World Earth Day also provides viewers a perfect opportunity to explore thought-provoking documentaries that highlight environmental issues and celebrate the beauty of our planet.
Here are five compelling Netflix documentaries to watch on World Earth Day:
1. Our Planet:
Our Planet is a visually stunning documentary series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, which showcases the diversity of ecosystems and wildlife around the world.
The 2019’s Netflix series sheds light on the urgent challenges facing our planet due to climate change and human impact through breathtaking cinematography and powerful storytelling.
2. Chasing Ice:
Chasing Ice is photographer James Balog's ambitious effort to capture the impact of climate change on glaciers using time-lapse photography.
The documentary, which came out in 2012, captures the stunning yet alarming footage of melting glaciers, offering a stark visual evidence to the reality of global warming.
3. A Plastic Ocean:
A Plastic Ocean, which premiered on Netflix in 2016, depicts the devastating impact of plastic pollution on marine life and ecosystems.
The filmmaker Craig Leeson and a team of researchers set out on a global adventure to investigate the extent of plastic pollution in our oceans, revealing eye-opening truths about the consequences of our plastic consumption.
4. Mission Blue:
Mission Blue, released in 2014 on Netflix follows a legendary oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle on her mission to raise awareness about the importance of marine conservation.
Through stunning underwater footage and inspiring interviews, this documentary highlights the critical need to protect our oceans and marine biodiversity.
5. The Ivory Game:
The Ivory Game, which was premiered on Netflix in 2016, is a gripping documentary that exposes the illegal ivory trade and its devastating impact on African elephant populations.
Filmmakers follow undercover activists and investigators as they work to dismantle ivory trafficking networks, shedding light on the urgent need to combat wildlife crime.