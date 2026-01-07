Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz

Travis Kelce has made a heartwarming confession amid the ongoing buzz about Taylor Swift wedding.
On January 7, the footballer opened up about his retirement plans during an episode of New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.
He said, “It's a tough way to go out, especially with the amount of success and the standard that you hold. I think, yeah, just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football.”
While sharing his future career plans, Travis explained, “And I think, you know, I've talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and, they know where I stand at least right now.”
After the Chief’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, 2026, the NFL star's season is now over.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, plans to enjoy his time off and see how his body recovers from the grueling experience of football.
Even thought Travis did not address marrige plans during the podcast, rumours mills are churning he might tie the knot with Taylor in the summer of 2026.