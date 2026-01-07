WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders

In a significant update, WhatsApp has introduced a comprehensive suite of features aimed at making group chats more organized and expressive.
The update brings member tags, custom text stickers, and event reminders for all users.
The new member tags feature enables users to assign themselves a custom role within every group chat.
These tags appear next to messages and in the participants lists, assisting members quickly comprehend who does what in a group.
Since tags are self-assigned and group-specific, users can update them whenever they want without admin approval.
Moreover, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is improving self-expression with text stickers. Users can type words directly into the sticker browser and see them revolutionized into a captivating sticker designs generated
To enhance group coordination, the instant-messaging app has added event reminders with customisable notification times.
When creating an event, users can select when participants get reminders, assisting everyone to prepare for their settings, gatherings, and even for calls.
Notably, the event details remain private and are protected by end-to-end encryption.
Availability
WhatsApp’s recently launched features are launching worldwide, and users are encouraged to update their apps to access them as they become available.