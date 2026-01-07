Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders

WhatsApp launches range of features, aiming to make group chats more organized and expressive

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders

In a significant update, WhatsApp has introduced a comprehensive suite of features aimed at making group chats more organized and expressive.

The update brings member tags, custom text stickers, and event reminders for all users.

The new member tags feature enables users to assign themselves a custom role within every group chat.

These tags appear next to messages and in the participants lists, assisting members quickly comprehend who does what in a group.

Since tags are self-assigned and group-specific, users can update them whenever they want without admin approval.

Moreover, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is improving self-expression with text stickers. Users can type words directly into the sticker browser and see them revolutionized into a captivating sticker designs generated

To enhance group coordination, the instant-messaging app has added event reminders with customisable notification times.

When creating an event, users can select when participants get reminders, assisting everyone to prepare for their settings, gatherings, and even for calls.

Notably, the event details remain private and are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Availability

WhatsApp’s recently launched features are launching worldwide, and users are encouraged to update their apps to access them as they become available.

Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data
Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns
Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report

Popular News

Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz

Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz
18 minutes ago
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders

WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders
36 minutes ago
Ben Affleck addresses Oscars’ Best Director snub over ‘Argo’ movie

Ben Affleck addresses Oscars’ Best Director snub over ‘Argo’ movie
an hour ago