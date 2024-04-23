Vicky Kaushal reveals what annoys his mom the most about him and Katrina Kaif

  • April 23, 2024
Vicky Kaushal revealed what his mother finds the most irritating thing when he and Katrina Kaif sit with whole family at the dinner table.

During a behind-the-scenes video from The Great Indian Kapil Show, the 35-year-old actor provided insights into their efforts to avoid film discussions during dinner.

Vicky revealed that his mother, Veena Kaushal, often gets irritated by the constant filmy discussions.

The Raazi actor explained, “We have a lot of filmy discussions in our house and the person who gets most irritated from these discussions is my mother. We all don’t have a structured routine like a 9 to 5 job where we all meet regularly."

Vicky continued, "We all are mostly scattered all the times, somebody is on set and somebody is shooting. So, when we all do come together rarely, my mom is like please don’t discuss films now, let’s talk about something else.” 

"Now, even my mom talks like a filmy person, she will say, I went to yoga cut to I saw a vegetable vendor,” he added.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the film Sam Bahadur, released on December 1, 2023.

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal is set to grace the screen in Bad Newz, where he'll be starring alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is scheduled for release on July 19, 2024.

