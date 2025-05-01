Trending

How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?

Here’s how you can watch your favourite Pakistani dramas in India without disruption

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?
How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?

The political tensions between India and Pakistan have overflown into the virtual world of entertainment.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has banned Pakistani entertainment YouTube channels, dealing a blow to millions of drama lovers on the other side of the border.

This new action follows previous restriction against Pakistani news channels, social media accounts, vloggers, and celebrities. 

However, Pakistan dramas' popularity in India refuses to decline.

Indian viewers have always enjoyed blockbuster serials such as Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Khaani, and Bashar Momin, aired on Har Pal Geo. 

Even after the ban, viewers are now actively looking for ways to remain attached to their favorite shows.

How Indian fans are bypassing YouTube ban?

Indian drama enthusiasts have resorted to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to view blocked Pakistani YouTube channels, including Har Pal Geo.

This technique enables them to go around geographical blocks and keep watching popular shows such as Dayan, Behkaway, and Kathputli.

Other very popular Pakistani dramas like Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, Do Bol, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Mere Humsafar continue to attract audiences from both sides of the border — demonstrating the persistent cultural bond in spite of political differences.

Pakistani television dramas and music remain extremely popular in India, in spite of political roadblocks.

Popular Pakistani celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have boasted huge fan followings in India for a long time.

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states
Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions
Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release