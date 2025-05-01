How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?

The political tensions between India and Pakistan have overflown into the virtual world of entertainment.
In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has banned Pakistani entertainment YouTube channels, dealing a blow to millions of drama lovers on the other side of the border.
This new action follows previous restriction against Pakistani news channels, social media accounts, vloggers, and celebrities.
However, Pakistan dramas' popularity in India refuses to decline.
Indian viewers have always enjoyed blockbuster serials such as Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Khaani, and Bashar Momin, aired on Har Pal Geo.
Even after the ban, viewers are now actively looking for ways to remain attached to their favorite shows.
How Indian fans are bypassing YouTube ban?
Indian drama enthusiasts have resorted to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to view blocked Pakistani YouTube channels, including Har Pal Geo.
This technique enables them to go around geographical blocks and keep watching popular shows such as Dayan, Behkaway, and Kathputli.
Other very popular Pakistani dramas like Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, Do Bol, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Mere Humsafar continue to attract audiences from both sides of the border — demonstrating the persistent cultural bond in spite of political differences.
Pakistani television dramas and music remain extremely popular in India, in spite of political roadblocks.
Popular Pakistani celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have boasted huge fan followings in India for a long time.