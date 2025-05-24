'Son of Sardaar' actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Trending

  • May 24, 2025
Mukul Dev, the actor best known for his roles in Son of Sardaar and R… Rajkumar, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to reports, Dev had been ill for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU before his condition deteriorated, before taking his last breath on the night of May 23, 2024.

The news was Dev’s sad demise was announced by his Son of Sardaar costar Vindu Dara Singh via X (formerly Twitter).

“Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!” Singh wrote on Saturday.

Later on, Vindu also spoke to India Today, where her expressed his deep grief on Dev’s sudden passing.

“After his parents' death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him,” the actor told the outlet.

The exact cause of Dev’s death remains unknown as of now and the actor is survived by his brother.

About Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev, who was born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, made his acting debut in 1996 with the television series, Mumkin.

The same year, Dev transitioned to big screen with his appearance in film Dastak, opposite Sushmita Sen.

During his three-decade career, the actor appeared in a range of popular films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana, R… Rajkumar, Jai Ho, and Son of Sardaar. 

