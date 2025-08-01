Shah Rukh Khan makes history with first National Film Award for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan has clinched his first-ever National Award for his blockbuster film Jawan, marking a major milestone in his illustrious career more than three decades after his cinematic debut.
The King Khan of Bollywood finally garnered India's most prestigious award after treating fans with several memorable and widely acclaimed performances over the years.
Khan took to his Instagram account to share a snippet, expressing gratitude to his fans and jury.
In a caption, the Pathaan star wrote, “Thank you for honoring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Grateful to the Government of India for this recognition. I’m overwhelmed by the love being showered on me. Sending a half hug to everyone today…”
Jawan was directed by Atlee, Jawan showcased Khan in dual roles and his performance received praise as it appealed for meaningful storytelling.
In a film, he portrayed both a vigilante and an army officer, navigating themes of justice, social reform, and personal redemption.
Jawan was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 and made Khan’s position as a powerful performer.
The star-studded cast of the film includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Eijaz Khan.
Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the film.
Notably, Rani Mukerji was named best actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and film 12th Fail received the top prize for best feature film.