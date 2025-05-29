Muhammad Usman Malik finding his place in Pakistan’s entertainment world

Muhammad Usman Malik is one of the many fresh faces trying to make a name in Pakistan’s highly competitive entertainment industry.
Not limiting himself to just one craft, Malik is exploring multiple creative avenues — acting, music, and fashion — in hopes of building a diverse career.
Though he has appeared in a few films such as Parchi (2018), Heer Maan Ja(2019), Joyland (2022), and Umro Ayyar(2024), the 22-year-old is still working to solidify his place among the country’s established stars.
Alongside acting, he has begun sharing his musical side, with tracks available on Spotify, reflecting his desire to be seen as more than just an actor.
"I don’t want to be boxed in,” says Malik, who was born in Islamabad. “I want to explore every part of myself creatively, whether it’s through music, fashion, or acting. That’s where I feel most alive."
His interest in fashion also adds another dimension to his public image. While men’s fashion in South Asia tends to be traditional and conservative, Malik often experiments with bold, unconventional styles that express his personality and challenge norms.
This aspect of his creativity has earned him a growing following on social media, especially his Facebook page with over 215,000 followers.
Yet, Malik admits that his journey has not been without challenges. “I used to hold back from expressing myself because I felt constantly judged,” he says.
“But now I dress and perform apologetically, in a way that feels true to me,” he adds.
While still a newcomer, Malik represents a generation of artists who refuse to be confined to one role or identity. His willingness to mix acting, singing, and fashion speaks to a broader ambition: to be a multi-tasker in a fast-evolving entertainment landscape.
As Malik, who has worked predominantly in Urdu films, continues to develop his career, he remains focused on growing his skills and connecting with audiences, hoping his persistence will help him stand out in a crowded field.