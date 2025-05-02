Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025? 

Priyanka Chopra is expected to make her fifth appearance at the 2025 Met Gala after her rumored ex-boyfriend Shah Rukh Khan confirmed his debut at the show.
The Quantico actress is all set to walk in a French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing Balmain's outfit in the upcoming annual fundraising festival.
While Khan will walk on the red carpet with India's known designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Nick Jonas' life partner will follow this year’s official theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which was announced by the Met Gala's organizers in October 2024.
The dress code will encourage celebrities to embrace their creativity while honoring Black style icons in their respective outfits.
As of now, the mom-of-one has not confirmed her upcoming attendance at the show on her social media handles.
However, Chopra's rumored beau, Khan's Met Gala debut, has recently been confirmed by a renowned fashion-critic account, Diet Sabya.
The known Bollywood actor who never seen greeted publicly despite debunking their romance speculations, are expected to face each other in 2025 Met Gala, on May 5, 2025.
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan romance rumors
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan romantically linked while they were filming their 2011 action-thriller movie, Don 2.
At the time, both actors debunked the swirling rumors about a possible relationship, claiming to be close pals but never seen publicly greeting each other.
In an old interview, the Dilwale actor expressed discomfort over the romance reports and urged his fans to refrain from spreading false accusations.
He also revealed that through such speculations, the Fashion starlet has been facing severe criticism.