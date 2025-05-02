Trending

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?

The 'Don 2' co stars initially sparked romance speculations during the filming of their action-thriller movie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025? 

Priyanka Chopra is expected to make her fifth appearance at the 2025 Met Gala after her rumored ex-boyfriend Shah Rukh Khan confirmed his debut at the show.

The Quantico actress is all set to walk in a French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing Balmain's outfit in the upcoming annual fundraising festival.

While Khan will walk on the red carpet with India's known designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Nick Jonas' life partner will follow this year’s official theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which was announced by the Met Gala's organizers in October 2024.

The dress code will encourage celebrities to embrace their creativity while honoring Black style icons in their respective outfits.

As of now, the mom-of-one has not confirmed her upcoming attendance at the show on her social media handles.

However, Chopra's rumored beau, Khan's Met Gala debut, has recently been confirmed by a renowned fashion-critic account, Diet Sabya.

The known Bollywood actor who never seen greeted publicly despite debunking their romance speculations, are expected to face each other in 2025 Met Gala, on May 5, 2025. 

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan romance rumors 

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan romantically linked while they were filming their 2011 action-thriller movie, Don 2.

At the time, both actors debunked the swirling rumors about a possible relationship, claiming to be close pals but never seen publicly greeting each other.

In an old interview, the Dilwale actor expressed discomfort over the romance reports and urged his fans to refrain from spreading false accusations. 

He also revealed that through such speculations, the Fashion starlet has been facing severe criticism. 

Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares concern over her aging

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares concern over her aging
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?
How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?
How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?
Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions
Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey