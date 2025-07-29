Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan 

Amitabh Bachchan melts fans' hearts as he wrote a heartwarming letter to renowned Indian filmmaker, Farah Khan.
The Main Hoon Na director shared her immense happiness after receiving a customised handwritten note from Bollywood's Big B.
On Tuesday, July 29, Khan turned to her official Instagram account to express gratitude for receiving a token of appreciation from Bollywood's sensational actor himself.
The handwritten message reads, "Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums go beyond any appreciation."
"Appreciation as a word, describing your enormous creative contribution, falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead. My love, affection and regard," the Sholay star noted.
For context, Khan recently made a brief visit to actress Radhikka Madan's lavish house in Mumbai, India, where she discovered a framed handwritten letter that Madan received from Bachchan.
Upon seeing the hanged letter, Khan jokingly expressed that in her entire journey of making films, she has not received a single letter from the classic actor.
Shortly after her revelation, Bachchan quickly sent her a handwritten note to the Om Shanti Om creator.
Sharing the video, Khan heard saying in a video clip, "I joked that, 'Amitabh sir, please send me a similar letter'—and guess what? He did! I have received this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Amit Sir. I love you."
It is important to note that Farah Khan is currently touring Bollywood celebrities' homes for her weekly YouTube cooking series.