Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan 


Amitabh Bachchan melts fans' hearts as he wrote a heartwarming letter to renowned Indian filmmaker, Farah Khan. 

The Main Hoon Na director shared her immense happiness after receiving a customised handwritten note from Bollywood's Big B.

On Tuesday, July 29, Khan turned to her official Instagram account to express gratitude for receiving a token of appreciation from Bollywood's sensational actor himself.

The handwritten message reads, "Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums go beyond any appreciation."

"Appreciation as a word, describing your enormous creative contribution, falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead. My love, affection and regard," the Sholay star noted.

For context, Khan recently made a brief visit to actress Radhikka Madan's lavish house in Mumbai, India, where she discovered a framed handwritten letter that Madan received from Bachchan.

Upon seeing the hanged letter, Khan jokingly expressed that in her entire journey of making films, she has not received a single letter from the classic actor.

Shortly after her revelation, Bachchan quickly sent her a handwritten note to the Om Shanti Om creator.

Sharing the video, Khan heard saying in a video clip, "I joked that, 'Amitabh sir, please send me a similar letter'—and guess what? He did! I have received this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Amit Sir. I love you."

It is important to note that Farah Khan is currently touring Bollywood celebrities' homes for her weekly YouTube cooking series. 

Read more :

Trending

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?
The 'Don 2' co stars initially sparked romance speculations during the filming of their action-thriller movie

How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?

How to watch blocked Pakistani dramas in India on YouTube?
Here’s how you can watch your favourite Pakistani dramas in India without disruption

Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions

Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions
Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts have taken a hit in India including Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
The 'Kesari 2' star shared highly-anticipated teaser of his new film 'Housefull 5' on Instagram

'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan

'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
Shoojit Sircar and deceased Indian actor Irrfan Khan worked together on film 'Piku' before actor's death

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
The 'Raanjhanaa' actress dropped sneak peek into her mom life with a heartfelt Instagram post

Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
The 'Liger' star honored fellow actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in heartfelt birthday post

Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style

Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Shah Rukh Khan becomes first male Bollywood star to walk Met Gala 2025 red carpet in New York City