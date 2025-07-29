Aamir Khan’s team issues press release after police officers home visit

Aamir Khan’s team has shared an urgent press release after several probationary IPS officers visited the star’s Mumbai home.
Over the weekend, videos surfaced on social media showing three police vehicles escorting a bus with IPS officers leaving the Aamir’s building.
An official team member told news agency PTI that the officers made a courtesy visit to the Bollywood bigwig’s home in Bandra.
The statement read, "It was a courtesy visit. They are all probationary IPS officers who wanted to meet Aamir Khan.”
Another member of the Sitaare Zameen Par star’s team added, "The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence."
As per the press release, Amir has met several batches of IPS officers over the years.
Aamir Khan’s upcoming projects:
Aamir Khan will be next seen in Coolie, in which he will play a bold role of Dahaa.
The official synopsis of the film read, “Witness a high-octane story of rebellion, power, and survival, set against the backdrop of the working-class fight for justice. Packed with thrilling action, mass moments, and powerful performances, this is a film that redefines the meaning of heroism.”
Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial movie will also feature Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shruti Hassan and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.